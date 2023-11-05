Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.90 million.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ DH traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,548. The stock has a market cap of $823.69 million, a PE ratio of -48.47, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $62,499.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,657 shares in the company, valued at $13,537,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

