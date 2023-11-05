Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Delta Air Lines worth $41,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,787,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

