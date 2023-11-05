DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $35.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

