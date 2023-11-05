Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Booking were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,275.36.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $20.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,858.75. The company had a trading volume of 580,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,453. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,797.92 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,011.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,863.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

