Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 1,368 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.26. 28,071,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,711,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

