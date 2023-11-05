Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 199 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 56,221 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $295.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

