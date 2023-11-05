Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 241 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.36.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

