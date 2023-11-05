Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 70 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after buying an additional 480,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after buying an additional 339,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after buying an additional 485,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,726,000 after buying an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.67. 2,183,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.37 and its 200-day moving average is $184.48. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $242.60.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

