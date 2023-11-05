Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,131,844 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,764,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,723,525. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $809.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

