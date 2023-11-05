Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.3% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 54.7% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.1% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $2,324,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,732,594. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.75 on Friday, reaching $952.84. 309,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,129. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $925.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $930.33. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.