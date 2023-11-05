Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,642. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $816.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,272. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $821.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $780.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $907.96.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

