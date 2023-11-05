Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 229 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,859,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,192,000 after acquiring an additional 196,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,819. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

