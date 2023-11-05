Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 339 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

