Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 455 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in 3M were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,979. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $133.91.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

