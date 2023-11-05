Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.5% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 895.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after buying an additional 94,579 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 356.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.34. 1,365,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

