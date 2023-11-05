Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.41. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

