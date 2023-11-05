Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in McKesson were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 919,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,920,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $5.16 on Friday, reaching $452.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,085. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.50. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $465.90.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 236.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,893 shares of company stock worth $31,481,498. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

