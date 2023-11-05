Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.