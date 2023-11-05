Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kroger were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,248,000 after acquiring an additional 159,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,153,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $50.41.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Kroger’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

