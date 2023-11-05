Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 62,613,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,773,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

