Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.07 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,876. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

