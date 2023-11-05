Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.44 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 101,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 233,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 456.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.52. 10,670,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,018. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

