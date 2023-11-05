Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $279,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Allstate were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.57.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $131.73. 2,006,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,055. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

