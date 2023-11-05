Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,645,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,063,787. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.