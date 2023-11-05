Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $3.22 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.3% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Oracle were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,280,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.36. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $74.24 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $295.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

