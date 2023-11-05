Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $311,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,830,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $68.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

