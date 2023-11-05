Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $323,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 77,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.9% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.98 on Friday, hitting $382.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.85 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.79.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,356 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

