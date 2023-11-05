Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 61,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.67. 1,324,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,316. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.