Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $456,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,792,538,000 after purchasing an additional 244,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $126.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,498. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.29.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

