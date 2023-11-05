Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $493,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cummins were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 634.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,932. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.