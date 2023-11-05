Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $783,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,479,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,032. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

