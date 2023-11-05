Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in General Motors were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after buying an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Up 3.4 %

GM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 17,424,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,446,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

