Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 368.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 171.3% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 273,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.24 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

