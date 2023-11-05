Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Intel were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 30,502,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,122,344. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of -95.35, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

