Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Target were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,917. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.