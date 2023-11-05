Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

CVS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,030,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.