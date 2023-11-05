Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 2,321 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

ABBV stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,268. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.