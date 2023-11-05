Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 44 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $10.80 on Friday, reaching $634.08. 983,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,793. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $726.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $636.42 and a 200 day moving average of $621.63.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

