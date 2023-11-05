Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 66 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.11. 809,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,158. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

