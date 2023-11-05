Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 763 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.1% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average of $137.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

Read Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.