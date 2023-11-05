Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,005,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,791,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

