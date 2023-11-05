Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after buying an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after buying an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after buying an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,951,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.