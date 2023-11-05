Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.94. 2,755,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.40 and a 200 day moving average of $213.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.30 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

