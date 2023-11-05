Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 164 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.11. 1,098,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.87 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

