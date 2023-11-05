Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 186 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $68.82. 9,269,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

View Our Latest Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.