Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 215 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,793. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

