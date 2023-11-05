Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 368 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.5% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.38. 6,005,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177,375. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $262.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

