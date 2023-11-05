Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 840 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in General Electric were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco raised its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,511. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

