Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.7 %

WFC stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

