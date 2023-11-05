Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,317 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after buying an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,657,000 after buying an additional 430,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,244,000 after buying an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,366,000 after buying an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 5.5 %

ANSS opened at $287.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.85 and a 12 month high of $351.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.